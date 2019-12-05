New exam pattern for SSC, RRB, IBPS Exams for Group B, Group C jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: There will no more be SSC, RRB, IBPS Exams for Group B, Group C jobs. More details are available on the official website.

The government has proposed a CET to shortlist candidates for vacancies in Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' Gazetted posts, Group 'C' posts in the Government and equivalent posts in Government bodies.

The proposal says that the specialised agency will conduct separate CETs for Graduate, the Higher Secondary (12t11 pass) and the Matriculate (10th pass) candidates for non-technical posts.

"At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for multiple separate examinations conducted by various recruiting agencies for posts, for which similar eligibility criterion have been prescribed. These recruitment examinations comprise of multiple layers viz. Tier-I, Tier-Il, Tier-Ill, Skill Tests etc. Ordinarily, the Tier-I examination comprises of a computer-based online multiple-choice objective type test," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions said in a notice.

"Every year, approximately 2.5 crore candidates appear in multiple such recruitment examinations for approximately 1 .25 lakh vacancies," the notice also read.

The proposals are:

Common registration of candidates through an online Portal.

Separate CETs may be conducted for the Graduate, the Higher Secondary (12t11 pass) and the Matriculate (10th pass) candidates for non-technical posts for which recruitment is currently carried through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (1BPS).

The score obtained by the candidate in the GET will be made available to him as well as to the individual recruitment agency.

The score of a candidate will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

Each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score, and the best of all available scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate.

Final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised examinations to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

State Governments?UT administrations may use the result of the CET on a cost-sharing basis. This would be done by entering into an MoU with the specialised agency for CET, for state government jobs.

The scores in the CET can be used by the Central Government for any recruitment made other than through SSC.

CET scores can also be used by the private sector for consideration of eligible candidates. This is not applicable to those selected by the government recruitment agencies.