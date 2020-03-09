  • search
    New dates for AIIMS PG 2020 basic and final registration

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The AIIMS PG 2020 basic and final registration dates have been revised. More details are available on the official website.

    The schedule of the final registration and correction have been revised for the AIIMS PG July 2020 session. As per the revised schedule, the date of correction/re-upload for rejected images will commence today. The last date to make corrections is March 11 2020 by 5 pm.

    New dates for AIIMS PG 2020 basic and final registration
      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

      The status of the basic registration can be checked on March 12 2020. "With reference to the Admission Notice No.01/2020 dated 16.01.2020 as well as important Notice No.13/2020 dated 19.02.2020, the date of re-uploading rejected images has been revised for those candidates who have been completed the process of Basic Registration, accordingly the date of Final registration will also be revised."

      "Candidates whose Basic Registration status will be accepted can proceed to the Generation of Code for Final Registration. The panel of Generation of code is open for Final Registration," the official notification also states.

      Read more about:

      aiims registration

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
