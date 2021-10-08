NEET phase 2 registration date ends on Oct 10: Answer keys soon

New Delhi, Oct 08: The NEET Phase 2 registration process will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 10. Candidates can submit the required information on the official website.

The provisional NEET 2021 answer key will be released once the phase 2 registration process is complete. Further the NTA will also display question papers and the response sheets of the candidates on the official website.

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to complete the NEET phase 2 registration process and failure to do so will lead to cancellation of candidature. "In the absence of filling up of the information of the second phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled," NTA said.

Candidates will be allowed to make change to some information that was submitted during the first phase of the application process. Candidates can edit, gender, nationality, category, sub-category, email address and educational details during the NEET 2021 application form correction window.

The NTA had said that candidates will not need to upload documents during the NEET phase 2 registration 2021. More details will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 10:19 [IST]