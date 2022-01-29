SAT exam pattern changes, to go digital: All the details here

NEET PG Round 1 counselling: reporting deadline extended

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The deadline to report to colleges against Round 1 NEET PG counselling has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). More details are also available on the official website.

The earlier deadline of January 28 has now been extended to January 30 2022, 4 pm. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in NEET PG counselling can report both online or in offline more at the college by January 30.

"In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the time for Reporting of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 04:00 P.M of 30th January, 2022 (Sunday)," a statement by MCC said.

Applicants can resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counselling till February 3, 4 pm. These candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for the Round 2 counselling, the MCC said.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:13 [IST]