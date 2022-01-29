YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET PG Round 1 counselling: reporting deadline extended

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The deadline to report to colleges against Round 1 NEET PG counselling has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). More details are also available on the official website.

    NEET PG Round 1 counselling: reporting deadline extended

    The earlier deadline of January 28 has now been extended to January 30 2022, 4 pm. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in NEET PG counselling can report both online or in offline more at the college by January 30.

    "In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the time for Reporting of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 04:00 P.M of 30th January, 2022 (Sunday)," a statement by MCC said.

    Applicants can resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counselling till February 3, 4 pm. These candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for the Round 2 counselling, the MCC said.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X