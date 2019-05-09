NEET PG Cut off lowered, check details

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 09: The NEET PG Cut off has been lowered. The cut has been lowered by 6 percentile.

    The decision was taken by the health ministry in consultation with the Board of Governors in the Medical Council of India (MCI). It was decided to lower the qualifying marks for NEET-PG 2019-20 by six percentile.

    A statement said that now general category candidates with minimum marks of 44 percentile, disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20.

    The statement further said that all states/UTs are requested to make arrangements for allowing students as per revised qualifying marks in any further rounds of counselling.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
