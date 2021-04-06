YouTube
    NEET PG Admit Card 2021 to be released soon: Check date

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The NEET PG Admit Card will be released on April 12 and candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance exam can download the same on the official website.

    The NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on April 18 2021 and the exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The total number of questions in the NEET exam has been reduced to 200 and the maximum number of marks to be obtained has also been reduced to 1,200. The exam will be held in English and candidates will have 3.30 hours to attempt the paper. The NEET PG Admit Card 2021 once released will be available on nbe.edu.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 12:06 [IST]
