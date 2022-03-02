NEET MDS Revised Exam date 2022 released: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The NEET MDS Revised exam date has been released. The same is. available on the official website.

The official notification says that the NEET MDS Exam 2022 will be held on May 2 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon. 'Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,' the official notification reads.

Earlier the exams were scheduled to be held on March 6. In case of any query, candidates can contactNBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 - 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID:helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 13:33 [IST]