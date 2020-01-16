NEET MDS 2020 result declared: Check cut off score

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The NEET MDS 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The board has also released the NEET MDS 2020 cut off scores for the various categories. The cut of score for the general and EWS category is 286 out of 960. For SC/ST/OBC it is 250 and for PwD candidates it is 268. The results are available on natboard.edu.in.

How to check NEET MDS 2020 result:

Go to natboard.edu.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout