NEET admit card 2019, download before this date

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The NEET admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 5 2019 between 2 and 5 pm. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MMBS and NDS courses. The admit cards can be downloaded until May 5. The admit card is available on ntaneet.nic.in.

    How to download NEET admit card 2019:

    • Go to ntaneet.nic.in
    • Click on the link that says download admit card
    • You will be re-directed to a new page
    • Log in with required details
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
