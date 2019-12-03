NEET 2020: Important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The NEET 2020 registration process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is December 31, 2019. The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 3, 2020, from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam will begin at 2 pm and the gates will close by 12.30 pm.

The application fee for the General/OBC candidates is Rs 1,500. For the General EWS/OBC-NCL it is Rs 1,400. For the SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates it is Rs 800. Candidates are advised to take 6 to 8 passport sir and 4-6 postcard size coloured photos that are clicked with a white background.

The NET-UG 2020 will be conducted in 11 languages and the information bulletin would be made available in these languages for the first time.

The last date to submit the application fee is December 31, 2019. The application correction window would open on January 15, 2020, and closes on January 31, 2020. The admit card would be released on March 27, 2020, and the exams will be held on May 3, 2020. The result would be declared on June 4, 2020.