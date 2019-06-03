  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET 2019 result to be released on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: The NEET 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are expected to be declared on June 5 by the National Testing Agency. While this date is tentative, there could also be a delay due to the re-exam process that was held on May 5 and May 20 2019.

    NEET 2019 result to be released on this date

    When the NEET results are prepared, no category wise result sheet will be prepared.

    "As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," an official notification says. The results once declared will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

    How to check NEET 2019 result

    • Go to ntaneet.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    neet results

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue