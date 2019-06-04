NEET 2019 result likely to be declared tomorrow

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 03: The NEET 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared on June 5, tomorrow by the National Testing Agency. While this date is tentative, there could also be a delay due to the re-exam process that was held on May 5 and May 20 2019.

When the NEET results are prepared, no category wise result sheet will be prepared.

"As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," an official notification says. The results once declared will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

How to check NEET 2019 result

Go to ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout