    NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 10: The NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The result was declared for the Regional Institutes of Educations in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Mysuru, Shillong and Haryana.

    The RIE was held on June 9 for UG and PG training courses at the affiliated universities. The results are available on cee.ncert.gov.in.

    How to check NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result:

    • Go to cee.ncert.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
