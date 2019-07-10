NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: The NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The result was declared for the Regional Institutes of Educations in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Mysuru, Shillong and Haryana.

The RIE was held on June 9 for UG and PG training courses at the affiliated universities. The results are available on cee.ncert.gov.in.

How to check NCERT RIE CEE 2019 result:

Go to cee.ncert.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Log in

Check result

Download result

Take a printout