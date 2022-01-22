MP NEET UG Counselling state merit list to be released today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The MP NEET UG Counselling state merit list will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The NEET Counselling for 85 per cent state quota is being held by the respective state authorities. The counselling is done by the Directorate General of Health Services on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Those candidates who are shortlisted in the state merit list can fill their choices and lock them between January 23 and January 27 2022. The DME will release the final round 1 seat allotment result on January 31 2022. Applicants will have to report to the allotted medical and dental colleges between February 1 and February 7. Meanwhile the MP NEET UG counselling will be held in one more round. The vacancy status will be released on February 10 and the final result of the DME NEET UG Counselling will be declared on February 18.

