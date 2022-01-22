YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP NEET UG Counselling state merit list to be released today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The MP NEET UG Counselling state merit list will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    MP NEET UG Counselling state merit list to be released today

    The NEET Counselling for 85 per cent state quota is being held by the respective state authorities. The counselling is done by the Directorate General of Health Services on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

    Those candidates who are shortlisted in the state merit list can fill their choices and lock them between January 23 and January 27 2022. The DME will release the final round 1 seat allotment result on January 31 2022. Applicants will have to report to the allotted medical and dental colleges between February 1 and February 7. Meanwhile the MP NEET UG counselling will be held in one more round. The vacancy status will be released on February 10 and the final result of the DME NEET UG Counselling will be declared on February 18.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X