AAP to win Delhi civic polls with 149-171 seats: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

AAP to emerge winner in Delhi civic polls, predicts India Today-Axis My India exit poll. BJP to lose MCD reins, victory predicted for AAP: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

New Delhi, Dec 05: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls 2022 defeating Bharatiya Janata Party this time, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results.

The election for MCD, which has 250 wards, was conducted on December 4 on Sunday. The exit poll results of the MCD polls were declared today.

In the MCD election 2022, AAP is predicted to win 149-171 seats in the Delhi civic wards, while the BJP is likely to get 69-91 seats. Congress is predicted to bag just three to seven seats in the MCD election 2022, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

Meanwhile, Times Now in its exit poll result predicted that AAP will get between 146 and 156 wards in MCD polls. BJP is likely to lose the reins of the Delhi civic bodies to the AAP.

Besides, Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll said that AAP will get 150-175 seats, while BJP to get 70-92 seats and Congress to bag 4-7 seats, and others to get 1 seat in the MCD elections 2022.

The MCD poll was held on Sunday and around 50.47 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5.30 pm in the MCD election 2022, according to State Election Commission. However, voting continued at some polling stations after 5.30 pm.

The MCD voting started amid the tight security at 8 am on Sunday and it ended at 5.30 pm. The results of the MCD polls will be declared on December 7.