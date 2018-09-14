Man arrested for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 7 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 14: A man was apprehended at the airport here Thursday for allegedly trying to smuggle in small gold bars worth Rs 7 lakh, an official said.

S A Zargar, who landed from Muscat, was apprehended by CISF personnel at about 4 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, he said.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel intercepted him on the basis of suspicion when he was about to take a flight to Srinagar.

"Two small gold bars, weighing over 233 gram, were recovered from the wallet of Zargar who holds an Indian passport. He was handed over to customs department officials for further investigation," the official said.

