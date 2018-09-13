New Delhi, Sep 13: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a class 6 student in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dankaur area, police said.

The girl had gone to feed her cow near her house when the accused, from the same village, allegedly raped her Tuesday, they said.

"He raped the girl and threatened her of dire consequences if is she revealed the incident to anyone," a police official said.

The girl, however, narrated her ordeal to her brother who approached the Dankaur police station where an FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 for rape and under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the inputs from the victim, the police started the search of the accused, who was on the run. Action on a tip-off, the accused was held in the wee hours Wednesday from his house, the official said.

He has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

