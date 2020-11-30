How and where to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020

Chandra Grahan 2020: Is Lunar Eclipse harmful during pregnancy? Know myths and facts

Lunar eclipse 2020 to begin at 1:04 pm today, check peak time

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: The last lunar eclipse of 2020 would occur today. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse of the year and will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. But the astronomical event won't be visible in India as it would be afternoon here.

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

Lunar Eclipse: Date and Time

Lunar Eclipse date - November 30, 2020

First Contact with the Penumbra - 01:04 PM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 03:13 PM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 05:22 PM

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 04 Hours 18 Minutes 11 Seconds

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 0.82

November's full moon is also known as Full Beaver Moon in many parts of the globe. Other names for this month's full moon include the cold moon, frost moon, winter moon, oak moon, moon before Yule and child moon, a report in Live Science said.