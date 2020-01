Long Weekend in 2020

New Delhi, Jan 04: Travelling is no longer restricted to a once-a-year activity as 2020 kicks in with a total of 12 potentially long weekends. 2020 could officially be the year of travel. Start planning to make the most of the holidays.Long weekends mean 3 days off that can be combined with a Monday or a Friday, depending on when the holiday is - and you'd have to work only half a week.

For instance, if Monday is a holiday, take an off on Friday and leave on Thursday night.

Long weekends in January

1 January - New Year (Wednesday)

2 January- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Thursday)

3 January- Take the day off (Friday)

4 January- Saturday

5 January- Sunday

Long weekends in February 2020

21 Feb- Maha Shivratri (restricted holiday) (Friday)

22 Feb0- Saturday

23 Feb- Sunday

24 February - Take the day off (Monday)

Long weekends in March 2020

7 March- (Saturday)

8 March- (Sunday)

9 March - (Take the day off Monday)

10 March - Holi (Tuesday)

Long weekends in April 2020

2 April - Ram Navami (restricted holiday) (Thursday) 3 April- Take the day off (Friday)

4 April- Saturday

5 April-Sunday 6 April- Mahavir Jayanti (restricted holiday) (Tuesday)

10 April- Good Friday (Friday)

11 April- Saturday

12 April- Sunday

Long weekends in May 2020

1 May- Labour Day/Maharashtra Day (Friday)

2 May- Saturday

3 May- Sunday

7 May - Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

8 May - Take the day off (Friday)

9 May- Saturday

Long weekends in August 2020

1 August- Saturday

2 August- Sunday

3 August - Rakshabandhan (Monday)

12 August - Janmashtami (restricted) (Wednesday)

13 August - Take the day off (Thursday)

14 August - Take the day off (Friday)

15 August - Independence Day (Saturday)

16 August- Sunday

17 August - Parsi New Year (restricted holiday) (Monday)

29 August- (Saturday)

30 August - Muharram (Sunday)

31 August - Onam (restricted holiday) (Monday)

Long weekends in October 2020

2 October - Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

3 October- Saturday

4 October- Sunday

29 October - Id-e-milad (Thursday)

30 October - Take the day off (Friday)

31 October- Saturday

1 November- Sunday

Long weekends in November 2020

13 November - Dhanteras (Friday)

14 November - Diwali (Saturday)

15 November Sunday

16 November - Bhaiduj (Monday)

28 November- Saturday 29 November- Sunday

30 November - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)

Long weekends in December 2020

25 December - Christmas (Friday)

26 December- Saturday

27 December - Sunday

31 January - Take the day off (Thursday)

1 January 2021 - New Year (Friday)