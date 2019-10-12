  • search
    LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2019: Date to download

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile, the prelims exams have been postponed. The exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and 22, 2019. However now the same has been postponed. The new date for the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 is now October 30 and 31, 2019. The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2019 will now be available for download on October 15, 2019. It can be downloaded until October 22, 2019.

    LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Admit Card 2019: Date to download

    The official notification says different divisions of LIC of India have issued the notifications on September 17, 2019, for recruitment of Assistants in respective divisions.

    Notified dates for preliminary examination for all the divisions. Now the preliminary examination for the divisions will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019. All other conditions of clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged." The admit card once released will be available on licindia.in.

