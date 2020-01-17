LIC Assistant Main Result 2019 date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The LIC Assistant Main Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held in December 2019. The results would be declared division wise. The exam was aimed at recruiting 7,492 candidates for various divisional organisations of the LIC.

The results are expected to be declared anytime next week. Candidates who clear the examination will be called for the interview. The date of the interview would be notified once the results are declared. The results once declared will be available on licindia.in.

How to check LIC Assistant Main Result 2019:

Go to liciindia.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout