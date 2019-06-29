  • search
    LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 released, direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 29: The LIC ADO Admit Card 2019 will has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The LIC it may be recalled had announced recruitment for more than 8,000 Apprentice Development Officers (ADO). These vacancies are available to those with a graduate degree from a recognised university in India.

    An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years,” says the official notification. The admit card once released will be available on licindia.in.

    How to download LIC ADO admit card 2019:

    • Go to licindia.in
    • Go to careers section
    • Click on the "Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019"
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

