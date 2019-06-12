  • search
    LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: Direct link to download call letter

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: The LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Those who have qualified for the LIC AAO prelims can download the mains admit card.

    LIC AAO mains admit card 2019 released: Direct link to download call letter

    The mains exam will be conducted on June 28. It would be conducted in two parts. The objective tests are for 300 marks and the descriptive tests are for 25 marks. Both tests would be in online mode.

    A total of 590 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive and those who clear the exam may have to go through an interview also. The admit card is available on licindia.in.

    How to download LIC AAO mains admit card 2019:

    • Go to licindia.in
    • Click on the e-call letter for AAO
    • You will be redirected to a new page
    • Click on AAP mains call letter live link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
