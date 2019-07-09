  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KVS recruitment exam result 2018 finally declared, website responding now

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: The KVS recruitment exam result 2018 has finally been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for TGT-SST, Sanskrit, Science, Maths, English, Hindi and primary teacher posts. The website was down owing to heavy traffic after the results were declared.

    KVS recruitment exam result 2018 finally declared, website responding now

    However, now when we checked, the website is responding and candidates can check their results. The results are available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

    How to check KVS recruitment exam result 2018:

    • Go to kvsangathan.nic.in
    • Click on announcements
    • Click on your relevant stream
    • A PDF will open
    • Check results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    kendriya vidyalaya recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue