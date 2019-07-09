KVS recruitment exam result 2018 finally declared, website responding now

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The KVS recruitment exam result 2018 has finally been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results have been declared for TGT-SST, Sanskrit, Science, Maths, English, Hindi and primary teacher posts. The website was down owing to heavy traffic after the results were declared.

However, now when we checked, the website is responding and candidates can check their results. The results are available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

How to check KVS recruitment exam result 2018:

Go to kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on announcements

Click on your relevant stream

A PDF will open

Check results

Download results

Take a printout