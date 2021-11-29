KVPY exam Date 2021 announced

Bengaluru, Nov 29: The KVPY Exam Date or Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test 2021 dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Science said that the the KVPY exam will be conducted on January 9. The KVPY is a national level fellowship programme. It is the aptitude test for fellowships contingency grants for students from Class 11 to first year or basic sciences courses like Bsc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS.

"This is for the information to all those candidates who have registered and paid the fees for the KVPY Aptitude test-2021. The KVPY Aptitude test will now be held on 9th January 2022," the official notification says. Candidates who wish to apply for the KVPY exam can do so at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

