Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Significance, date and time

New Delhi, Jun 14: Kabirdas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas, the famous poet, saint and social reformer is observed on the Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi every year. This year, Kabirdas Jayanti falls on June 14.

Saint Kabir is a very well-known 15th-century mystic poet. He was one of the chief exponents of Bhakti Movement. It was he who revolutionised Indian literature. He had a far more mature worldview than any ordinary human and he had seen the futility of life, in every aspect of it, including relationships and human nature. He had a deep insight into the human life which poured forth in the form of wise sayings.

Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

Kabirdas Jayanti on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:02 PM on Jun 13, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:21 PM on Jun 14, 2022

Kabir Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Saint Kabirdas is considered to be the saint of both the Hindu and Islamic communities.

The poems of Kabirdas are considered quite inspiring and full of meaning. The birth and death of Kabirdas are unknown even today.

According to some mythological story, a Muslim weaver found infant Kabirdas near the banks of a river. However, people believe that he was born during the year 1440 in Varanasi. He died in Maghar.

Kabirdas fought against the belief that dying in Varanasi can help in attaining salvation whereas dying in Maghar can lead one to hell.

As per the folk stories, when Kabirdas died, both the Hindu and Muslim communities fought for cremating the body as per their traditions and beliefs. While they were fighting, a voiceover asked them to lift the cloth from the dead body.

When the cover was lifted, people saw there were two flowers instead of the body of Kabirdas.

As a result, the people of Maghar constructed a tomb and samadhi sthal as well for Kabirdas.

On this day, Sant Kabir Das's Muslim and Hindu followers get together, to recite his couplets, and sing Kabir bhajans.

Satsangs or spiritual get-togethers are also arranged at many points in Kashi.

In many places, the Shobhayatra or procession dedicated to Saint Kabir is carried out with gusto.

