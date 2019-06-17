JOSAA 2019: IIT admission, registration, seat allotment full schedule

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 17: The candidates who have cleared the JOSAA 2019 will now have to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. More details will be available on the official website.

This is a collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IITs and other government funded institutions. The registration process began on Sunday and registrations for those who have applied for AAST will begin from June 21 2019.

The mock seat allotment can be filled by candidates from June 22 from 10 am to 5 pm. The second round will be on June 23. The candidate registration and filling for the academic programme will end on June 25 at 5 pm.

The seat allotment rounds will be held on June 27, July 3 and July 6. The document verification will be held on June 28 to July 2 for round 1, July 4 to July 5 for round 2 and July 7 to July 8 for round 3.

In total there would be seven rounds of counselling. Round IV will be on July 9 and seat allocation for round v and VI will be held on July 12 and July 15 respectively. For the NITs, the 7th round document verification and acceptance of seat will be from July 19 to 23. For the IITs it would end on July 19 2019.