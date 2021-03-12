YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JKSSB Admit Card for SI recruitment exam released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The JKSSB Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card for the recruitment exams of SI, Asst Complier, Field Asst, Field Supervisor, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class IV vacancies in various departments was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.

    JKSSB Admit Card for SI recruitment exam released: Direct link to download

    This who have applied for the JKSSB Recruitment Exams are advised to visit the official website or click on the direct link below to download their admit cards. The admit card is available on jkssb.nic.in.

    Direct link to download JKSSB Admit Card: https://online.cbexams.com/jkssbmarch2021admitcard/Default.aspx

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X