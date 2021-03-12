JKSSB Admit Card for SI recruitment exam released: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Mar 12: The JKSSB Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card for the recruitment exams of SI, Asst Complier, Field Asst, Field Supervisor, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class IV vacancies in various departments was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.

This who have applied for the JKSSB Recruitment Exams are advised to visit the official website or click on the direct link below to download their admit cards. The admit card is available on jkssb.nic.in.

Direct link to download JKSSB Admit Card: https://online.cbexams.com/jkssbmarch2021admitcard/Default.aspx