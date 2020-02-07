JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 expected on this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While there is no official update on the date, reports indicate that the results may be declared on February 9 2020. So far the board has released the JKBOSE 12 result for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions. The results for the Class 10 for the same has also been released and hence the result for the Class 11 could be expected soon. The result once declared will be available on jkbose.ac.in.