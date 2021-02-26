YouTube
    JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020 declared

    Srinagar, Feb 26: The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 board exam for Kashmir division are advised to visit the official website and check the result.

    Below, we are providing you the direct link to check the results. We are also providing you the step by step process to check your results from the official website. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

    Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020: http://resultss.jkbose.ac.in/results/56/ANNUALRegular2020_KashmirDivisionCLASS10TH/E56_Result.aspx

    How to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020:

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
