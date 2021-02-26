JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 26: The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 board exam for Kashmir division are advised to visit the official website and check the result.

Below, we are providing you the direct link to check the results. We are also providing you the step by step process to check your results from the official website. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020: http://resultss.jkbose.ac.in/results/56/ANNUALRegular2020_KashmirDivisionCLASS10TH/E56_Result.aspx

How to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2020:

Go to jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout