JEE Main 2022 like to be held in April

New Delhi, Mar 01: The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted soon. More details will be available on the official website soon.

Reports say that the Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Exam, JEE Main will be held in April. This would include two JEE main for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes, NEET-UG for medical and allied courses, and a common entrance test for admission to central universities, news agency PTI reported.

In order to write the exam, candidates should have passed the Class 12/equivalent exam in 2020 or 2021. Those who are appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent in 2022 are also eligible to take the JEE Main exam.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent exam in 2019 or before that as well as those who will appear in such exam in 2023 or later will not be eligible to take the JEE Main 2022 exam. For more information regarding the JEE Main 2022 visit, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 16:01 [IST]