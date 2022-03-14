YouTube
    JEE Main 2022 Dates revised; Check Latest NTA Notice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The examination date for Session-1 of JEE Main 2022 examination has been revised. The exam will be now be conducted during April 21 to May 4, 2022 on multiple dates.

    Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022.

    JEE (Main) - 2022 Session-I

    Revised Schedule

    JEE Main 2022 April Exam

    • April 21, 2022
    • April 24, 2022
    • April 25, 2022
    • April 29, 2022
    • May 1, 2022
    • May 4, 2022

    JEE Main 2022 May Exam: May 24 - May 29, 2022

    As per NTA, announcement regarding intimation of city will be made in the month of April and candidates can download admit cards from April second week.

    "Candidates may please note that the correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," the NTA notice added.

    It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Similarly, Paper-II is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
