JEE Main 2019 Admit card out: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: The JEE Main 2019 Admit card has been released and the same is available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2019 hall ticket will contain important information regarding the exam date, centre and timings. The exam date has now been slightly changed owing to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is going to conduct for the second time for those candidates who aspire to get admissions into the top Engineering Institutes in India such as the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT's.

Apart from this, the NTA has released an important notification for candidates appearing for JEE Main April 2019 from centers outside India.

They must report to their respective examination centers according to the Indian Standard Time (IST) mentioned on their admit cards.

This year onwards, the JEE main will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Steps to download NTA JEE Main admit card:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'JEE Main April 2019 admit card'

A new page will open

Log-in using the registration number

Admit card

Download the JEE Main 2019 Admit card

Important details to be checked on JEE Main Admit Card 2019:

Reporting time at test centre

Gate Closing time of test Centre

Date of Examination

Shift and Timings of Test

Venue of Test

From this year onward, with NTA at its helm, JEE Main exam is being conducted completely in online/computer-based mode.

The JEE Main exam which was conducted in January was also conducted in computer-based mode except for the drawing test in Paper II which is conducted for admission to architecture programmes. The JEE Main 2019 Admit Card is available on https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/loginoption.htm.