JAC 2020 result for 9th exam expected today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: The JAC 2020 result for the 9th exam is expected to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

There were reports suggesting that the results would be declared on Thursday. The results are now expected today although there is no official confirmation about the same.

Over 4 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results. Last year it may be recalled that the result was declared on April 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on http://jacresults.com.

How to check JAC 2020 result for 9th exam:

Go to http://jacresults.com

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout