ITBP Constable Exam admit card released

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The ITBP Constable Exam admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on March 1 2020. A total of 241 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

    The written test of 50 marks comprising 50 questions will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions. To qualify the test, candidates will have to obtain 35 per cent marks. For the reserved category it is 33 per cent. The admit card is available on itbpolice.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
