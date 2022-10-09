IRCTC update: List of fully cancelled trains on October 09
New Delhi, Oct 09: Owing to maintenance and operational reasons, the Indian Railways has cancelled 131 trains on Sunday.
The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir and UP among others.
Trains are usually rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.
Railways announces 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja
Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 09:
01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02132 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05010 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07458 , 07461 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09089 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09144 , 09159 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 19405 , 19406 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22140 , 22152 , 22171 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 93015 , 93024.