Punjab teen cycles to Delhi to meet YouTuber; reunited with family 3 days later

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive overnight rain; more predicted on weekend

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of Milad-un-Nabi, Valmiki Jayanti processions

IRCTC update: List of fully cancelled trains on October 09

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 09: Owing to maintenance and operational reasons, the Indian Railways has cancelled 131 trains on Sunday.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir and UP among others.

Trains are usually rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

Railways announces 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja

Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 09:

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02132 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05010 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07458 , 07461 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09089 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09144 , 09159 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 19405 , 19406 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22140 , 22152 , 22171 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 93015 , 93024.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 8:45 [IST]