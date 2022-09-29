YouTube
    IRCTC update: 175 trains cancelled today on September 29, Check full list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The Indian Railways has cancelled 175 trains on Thursday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 175 trains scheduled to depart on September 29 were fully cancelled while 69 trains were partially cancelled.

    The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal among others.

    IRCTC update: 175 trains cancelled today on September 29, Check full list here
    Indian Railways has cancelled 175 trains on Thursday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons

    Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

    The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 29, 2022.

    Full List of cancelled trains on September 29

    01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03295 , 03367 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 04136 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04288 , 04350 , 04381 , 04382 , 04404 , 04447 , 04466 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04910 , 04946 , 05000 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05344 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08185 , 08263 , 08277 , 08278 , 08303 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11042 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12222 , 12261 , 12535 , 12860 , 12880 , 12905 , 13287 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14546 , 15107 , 15108 , 15777 , 15778 , 17237 , 18109 , 18110 , 18114 , 18205 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 18573 , 19607 , 20827 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22170 , 22865 , 22894 , 22909 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

    How to check if your train status whether it is cancelled or not?

    • Open web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.
    • Click on exceptional trains on the top-right side of the webpage.
    • Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

    Meanwhile, Indian Railway Train travel passengers can now book bed roll via online. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railway trains were had withdrawn it. Central Railway announced that Railways have decided to provide Linen in all AC-3 Tier Economy coaches of following trains as standard compliment from the dates given against each train.

    Recently, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

    trains cancelled indian railways irctc

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 6:32 [IST]
