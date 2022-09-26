IRCTC update: 175 trains cancelled today on September 26, Check full list here

'India is an excessive example of the use of religion': Kapil Sibal

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Indian Railways has cancelled 175 trains on Monday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 175 trains scheduled to depart on September 26 were fully cancelled while 84 trains were partially cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal among others. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 189 trains on September 21.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on September 26, 2022.

Full List of cancelled trains on September 26

01373 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03094 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06642 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11121 , 11122 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12101 , 12119 , 12120 , 12129 , 12130 , 12221 , 12262 , 12535 , 12594 , 12767 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12880 , 13287 , 13288 , 13346 , 13426 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15107 , 15108 , 15777 , 15778 , 16729 , 17237 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18204 , 18207 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 19207 , 19208 , 19573 , 19608 , 20810 , 20821 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22168 , 22846 , 22862 , 22940 , 22959 , 22960 , 37211 , 37246 , 37247 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway Train travel passengers can now book bed roll via online. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Linen services in AC classes of Indian Railway trains were withdrawn. Central Railway announced that Railways have decided to provide Linen in all AC-3 Tier Economy coaches of following trains as standard compliment from the dates given against each train.

Recently, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 6:20 [IST]