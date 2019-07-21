  • search
    IOCL jobs 2019: How to apply for 413 vacancies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 21: There are 413 vacancies as part of the IOCL recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    As per the notification released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), applicants can apply online till August 7, 5 pm. The admit card would be released on August 8 for the exam to be conducted on August 18 2019. Candidates can apply on IOCL.com.

    IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

    Total vacancies: 413

    Trade apprentice: 353

    Technical apprentice: 60

    Eligibility:

    Trade apprentice: Candidates should have cleared matriculation and also must be certified from the Indian Technical Institute with a relevant discipline.

    Technical apprentice:

    Diploma in Engineering with relevant discipline

    Documents required:

    • Date of birth proof
    • Matriculation and school leaving certificate
    • Certificate from ITI
    • Caste certificate
    • Recent colour passport size photo

    IOCL recruitment 2019: How to apply

    • Go to IOCL.com
    • Click on career tab
    • Enter required details
    • Upload passport size photo
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
