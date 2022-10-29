IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, selection process

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 29: IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India is recruiting candidates for Apprentice posts.

Aspiring candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of IOCL.

The Indian Oil recruitment drive is being held to fill up 265 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice posts is till November 12, 2022.

Qualification

Candidates must be between minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 31.10.2022. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST) and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates.

SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022: 24369 posts on offer: Check details

Selection process

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

The candidates will have to qualify successfully through each stage of the selection process i.e. Written Test (Minimum 40%, relaxable by 5% for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions) and Pre-engagement medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply for IOCL Jobs

Visit the official website https://iocl.com/apprenticeships

On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section

Click on the link Notification for Engagement of 265 Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD) available on the home page.

The Recruitment Job Notification PDF will be displayed in a new window.

Download PDF and save the same for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 14:39 [IST]