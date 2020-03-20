Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
INET 2020 Result declared
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 20: The INET 2020 Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result for the Artifice Apprentice and SSR batches has been released and the process would begin on August 2020. The call up letters for the qualified candidates has also been released. The results are available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
How to check INET 2020 result:
- Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout