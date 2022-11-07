IndiGo grounds 30 aircraft due to supply disruptions

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 07: India's top airline IndiGo has grounded 30 aircrafts due to "supply chain disruptions" on Monday.

    "While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations.

    "As we work on various cost-efficient countermeasures with our OEM partners, the endeavour is to minimise the economic impact of around 30 AOG (Aircraft on Ground), resulting from this global disruption," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

    The airline is looking at slowing down redeliveries through lease extensions, exploring the reinduction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating the wet lease options within the regulatory guidelines.

    "We are bullish on the market opportunities and will continue to add flights in existing and new markets," the airline said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 18:05 [IST]
    X