Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now, check vacancy list

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment notification fo the 55th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and 26th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course (Oct 2020) has been announced. The last date to file the application is February 20 2020. You can apply on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Vacancy details for women posts:

Architecture/ Building Construction Technology -1

Mechanical - 2

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 2

Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication - 3

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 3

Vacancy for widow of defence personnel:

SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 1

SSC(W) Tech - 1

Vacancy details for men posts:

Civil - 42

Mechanical - 14

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 17

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 58

Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication - 21

Electronics - 2

Opto Electronics - 2

Fibre Optics - 2

Micro Electronics & Microwave - 2

Production Engg - 2

Architecture - 3

Avionics - 2

Aerospace - 2

Building Construction Technology - 2

Aeronautical - 2

Ballistics - 2