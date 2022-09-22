India Post Recruitment 2022: Check salary, application form and other details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 22: India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued notifications to fill up Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter.

    Candidates must submit an offline application for the position by October 19, 2022.

    India Post Jobs 2022: Important Dates
    Last Date of Application - 19 October 2022

    India Post Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
    MV Mechanic - 1 Post
    MV Electrcian - 2 Posts
    Painter - 1 Post
    Welder - 1 Post
    Carpenter - 2 Posts

    India Jobs Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

    A certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required, OR eighth grade completion with a year of experience in the related trade.

    Applicants for the M.V. Mechanic trade must be in possession of a current Driving Licence (HMV) in order to test drive any operational vehicle.

    India Jobs Jobs 2022: Age Limit

    Candidates should be bwetween 18 to 30 years old as of 1 July 2022

    For candidates from EWS, the age limit is up to 40 years.

    India Post Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

    Level 2 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC, or Rs. 19900 to 63200, plus any applicable allowances.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 21:56 [IST]
    X