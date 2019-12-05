India Post GDS recruitment result 2019 declared: Check your circle

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 05: The India Post GDS recruitment result 2019 for Gujarat, Karnataka circles has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    India Post had conducted the Gram Dak Sevaks Recruitment 2019 exam on August 5 2019 for 2,637 posts in Karnataka and 2,510 posts in Gujarat. The results for the Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles have been declared already.

    For the Punjab (851 Posts), Andhra Pradesh (2707 Posts), Chhattisgarh (1799 Posts), Telangana (970 Posts), Assam (919 Posts), Bihar (1063 Posts), Kerala (2086 Posts), the process is underway. The results are available on appost.in.

    How to check India Post GDS recruitment result 2019 for Gujarat, Karnataka circles:

    • Go to appost.in
    • Click on the relevant circle
    • A pdf will appear
    • Check result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
