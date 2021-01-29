India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1150 vacancies available, apply now

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 has begun. Details of the vacancies are also available on the official website.

The India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Das Sevak in Telangana and Delhi.

Interested candidates can apply for positions online on or before February 26 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,383 vacancies of which 1150 are for Telangana and 233 are for Delhi postal circle.

A candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in maths the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

The official notification read, "applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India." For more details candidates can visit appost.in.