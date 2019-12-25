  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Important note on RRB ALP Technician Panel result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The RRB ALP Technician Panel result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    "On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09 August 2018 to 31 August 2018 and on 04 September 2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21 Jaunuary 2019 to 23 Jaunuary 2019 and on 08 February 2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10 May 2019 and 21 May 2019 and followed by verification of the documents and on being found medically fit, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been provisionally empanelled against the post of ALP (Post Category No. 1 and 2) and Technicians (Post Category 134 & 136) under CEN-01/2018," the official notification reads.

    RRB ALP Technician Panel result 2019

    The name of the candidates of this Provisional Part panel are being forwarded to Principal Chief Personnel officer, North Central Railway, Subedarganj, Prayagraj and Principal Chief Personal Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda house, New Delhi. Further course of action on their appointment will be taken by Principal Chief Personnel Officer, N. C. Railway & Northern Railway after due verification & ensuring fulfilment of eligibility criteria, where necessary etc according to the Centralised Employment Notice No. 01/2O18 and corrigendum issued thereto from time to time and for which the candidates will be informed individually by the N. C. Railway& Northern Railway, the notice further states.

    In all 64,371 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. A total of 47.5 lakh candidates had applied. More details are available on http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/Notice_Part%20Panel_III_CEN_01_2018.pdf.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue