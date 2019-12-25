Important note on RRB ALP Technician Panel result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: The RRB ALP Technician Panel result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"On the basis of the performance in 1st Stage CBT held from 09 August 2018 to 31 August 2018 and on 04 September 2018, 2nd Stage CBT held from 21 Jaunuary 2019 to 23 Jaunuary 2019 and on 08 February 2019, Aptitude Test conducted on 10 May 2019 and 21 May 2019 and followed by verification of the documents and on being found medically fit, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been provisionally empanelled against the post of ALP (Post Category No. 1 and 2) and Technicians (Post Category 134 & 136) under CEN-01/2018," the official notification reads.

The name of the candidates of this Provisional Part panel are being forwarded to Principal Chief Personnel officer, North Central Railway, Subedarganj, Prayagraj and Principal Chief Personal Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda house, New Delhi. Further course of action on their appointment will be taken by Principal Chief Personnel Officer, N. C. Railway & Northern Railway after due verification & ensuring fulfilment of eligibility criteria, where necessary etc according to the Centralised Employment Notice No. 01/2O18 and corrigendum issued thereto from time to time and for which the candidates will be informed individually by the N. C. Railway& Northern Railway, the notice further states.

In all 64,371 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. A total of 47.5 lakh candidates had applied. More details are available on http://rrbald.gov.in/docs/Notice_Part%20Panel_III_CEN_01_2018.pdf.