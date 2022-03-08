IIT Bombay declares CEED 2022 result: Direct link here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: The CEED 2022 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Common Entrance Test for Design 2022 result was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today, Tuesday, March 08.

"CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

CEED is a national level entrance test for admission to Master of Design programmes at IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

The UCEED is held for admissions to the Bachelor of Design programmes at IT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. The CEED 2022 result is available on ceed.iitb.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 10:17 [IST]