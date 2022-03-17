IGNOU UG, PG programmes: Last date extended

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. More details are available on the official website.

The last date has been extended for the online and ODL mode. However, there has been no extension for the certificate, semester-based and merit-based programmes. The last date for re-registration and admission for the UG, PG programmes is March 22 2022.

The admission portal for the ODL programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For the online programmes the application can be made at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The re-registration form for the next semester can be submitted at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 16:41 [IST]