IGNOU extends last date for online ODL programmes

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission online and online distance learning programmes for the July 2022 session. More details are available on the official website.

Applicants will now be able to apply online for IGNOU UG and PG programmes for the July 2022 session till September 30.

"The last date of Fresh Admissions for all the Programmes both for Online and ODL modes for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 30th September 2022," a statement said.

IGNOU has provided candidates seeking admissions to UG and PG programmes with the facility of fee exemption. "In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," a statement on IGNOU's website read. More details are available on ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

Documents to be uploaded for IGNOU Admission to ODL, Online Programmes 2022:

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:47 [IST]